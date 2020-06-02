Home|Streaming Masses Revised 6-2-2020
Streaming Masses Revised 6-2-2020
Larry Jakobeit
2020-06-02T10:41:14+00:00
Cristo Rey, Beaumont – Live streaming Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Spanish; Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in Spanish and at 5:00 p.m. Bilingual. / Holy Communion will start 15 minutes after each Mass is over.
St. Mary, Fannett & St. Martin de Porres, Cheek – Live streaming at 11 a.m. Sundays / Holy Communion will be from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sundays at both St. Mary and St. Martin.
Immaculate Conception – St. Peter the Apostle, Groves – Live streaming Monday through Thursday at 8:00 a.m.; Sundays at 10:00 a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland – Live streaming Monday, Thursday & Friday at 9 a.m.; Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. / Holy Communion will be on Thursday following 9 a.m. Mass.
St. Francis of Assisi, Orange – Live streaming Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 8:30 a.m.; Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
Like this:
Like Loading...