Stewardship and Development

The Stewardship and Development office promotes the mission of the Diocese of Beaumont by educating and empowering Catholics to respond to the call of discipleship through stewardship of time, talent and treasure. When individuals embrace stewardship as a way of life, their faith is deepened, their relationship with Jesus Christ grows, and the fruits of their stewardship benefit the community.

This office is responsible for raising funds to support the various programs, services and ministries of the diocese.