This session is for local catechumenate ministers. It provides an overview of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA)

in the parish with a focus on the Period of Mystagogia, that follows the celebration of the sacraments of Initiation.

Also it offers a prayerful learning experience based on the nature of the Period that incorporates African American culture and

renew in safe space the need for effective evangelization particularly in these challenging times for the Church and the faithful.