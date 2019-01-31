Prayer for Healing
God of endless love,
ever caring, ever strong,
always present, always just:
You gave your only Son
to save us by the blood of his cross.
Gentle Jesus, shepherd of peace,
join to your own suffering
the pain of all who have been hurt
in body, mind, and spirit
by those who betrayed the trust placed in them.
Hear our cries as we agonize
over the harm done to our brothers and sisters.
Breathe wisdom into our prayers,
soothe restless hearts with hope,
steady shaken spirits with faith:
Show us the way to justice and wholeness,
enlightened by truth and enfolded in your mercy.
Holy Spirit, comforter of hearts,
heal your people’s wounds
and transform our brokenness.
Grant us courage and wisdom, humility and grace,
so that we may act with justice
and find peace in you.
We ask this through Christ, our Lord.
Amen.
Oración Para Sanación
Dios de amor infinito,
siempre bondadoso, siempre fuerte,
siempre presente, siempre justo:
Tú diste a tu único Hijo
para salvarnos por la sangre de su cruz.
Jesús Bueno, pastor de paz,
une a tu propio sufrimiento
el dolor de todos quienes han sido heridos
en cuerpo, mente y espíritu
por aquellos quienes traicionaron la confianza puesta en ellos.
Oye nuestro llanto mientras sufrimos
por el daño causado a nuestros hermanos y hermanas.
Infunde sabiduría en nuestras oraciones,
alivia nuestros corazones intranquilos con la esperanza,
endereza los espíritus tambaleantes con fe:
Muéstranos el camino hacia la justicia y la entereza,
danos la luz de la verdad y cúbrenos con tu misericordia.
Espíritu Santo, consolador de corazones,
cura las heridas de tu pueblo
y rescátanos de nuestra dispersión.
Danos valentía y sabiduría, humildad y gracia
para que así actuemos con justicia
y encontremos paz en ti.
Te lo pedimos por Cristo, Nuestro Señor.
Amén.