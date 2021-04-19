Multicultural Ministry

The Office of Multicultural Ministry seeks to be a resource to all ethnic groups residing in the Diocese of Beaumont. Rich in its diversity, our focus is on the pastoral needs of the various communities. Our mission is guided by the goals established through the writings of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ titled, Welcoming the Stranger Among Us, Unity in Diversity and Building Intercultural Competence for Ministers. Using the vision that the bishop’s offer, the Multicultural Ministry is operating as a center for outreach, evangelism and to bridge the gap between cultures, nurture unity and celebrate our intriguing differences.