Missionary Cooperative Program

2022 Missionary Application

Please fill out the following form completely before submitting. Only forms submitted online will be considered for inclusion

in the Missionary Cooperative Program (MCP). Forms emailed, faxed, or sent by mail will not be reviewed for consideration.

Required

I. Missions must complete and submit a new application each year. A copy of this form will be automatically emailed upon completion for your records.

II. An online video interview with the missionary is REQUIRED if your application is accepted for the next step BEFORE being approved and accepted to make an appeal. No interviews will be conducted by phone. NO EXCEPTIONS. Microsoft Teams and Zoom are the only programs supported at this time.

III. Letter of Suitability – If accepted into the MCP, an ORIGINAL letter of suitability must be stamped and signed from your local bishop, superior, or board president. The letter must indicate that the missionary is in good standing, giving assurance that there is no known prior action or accusation, which would be detrimental to the Christian faithful. Copies will not be accepted. Please be aware that we can only accept letters of suitability that are dated within 6-weeks of the appeal.

IV. A copy of the cleric’s celebrant card.

V. Verification of mission’s status. We will accept a copy of the page you are located in the newest edition of either The Official Directory , published by P.J. Kenedy and Sons, or the Annuario Pontificio.

Missionary Responsibilities

VI. Follow Up with Host Parish: After receiving your parish assignment, it will be the responsibility of the missionary to make contact with the pastor to discuss the specifics of the appeal weekend (arrival time to the parish, when during the mass the appeal will take place, etc.)

VII. Travel and Lodging: The visiting missionary is responsible for all travel and lodging arrangements. We will let you know in advance if the host parish is able to assist with travel or lodging, but if they are not, please do not expect the parish to arrange for you.

VIII. Upon arrival to the parish, the visiting missionary should notify the parish contact. Visitors should be accompanied by a parish representative at all times.

IX. The missionary will speak at all the Masses.

The pastor will advise the missionary on the preferred time to speak during the mass.

The pastor may give the missionary permission to speak to other groups in the parish; however, at these times no additional collections are to be made.

The missionary may not solicit names and/or addresses of potential donors.

The missionaries may not distribute envelopes. There is to be no sale of goods or further solicitation of funds beyond the appeal.

X. A second collection will be taken at each Mass for the appeal.