Please take time this Lent for the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
If you find a time for Confession that fits your schedule
at a parish that is not your own, please visit that parish.
AMES
Our Mother of Mercy
Sundays at 8 am
ANAHUAC
Our Lady of Light
Feb. 24, 5-7 pm
March 3, 10 & 17, 5-7 pm
BEAUMONT
Blessed Sacrament
Fridays during Lent, 5-6 pm before Stations of the Cross
Our Lady of the Assumption
Fridays during Lent, 5:30-6 pm and 6:45 pm
March 3, 6-7 pm
March 4, 6-7 pm
Saturdays 3:30-4 pm
Our Mother of Mercy
Fridays of Lent, 11 am-noon
Saturdays, 3-4 pm
St. Anne
Wednesdays of Lent, 6-7 pm Holy Hour with Reconciliation
Fridays of Lent, 6-7 pm with Stations of the Cross
Saturdays, 3:30-4:30 pm
St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica
Mini Lenten Series with Bishop Toups, 6-7 pm Wednesdays of Lent, Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, will include Adoration and Reconciliation
Fridays of Lent, Stations of the Cross with Confessions, 6 pm
March 30, 5-6:15 pm
April 1, Confessions after 7 pm Liturgy of the Lord’s Supper
April 3, 11 am-noon
St. Joseph
March 24, Reconciliation Service, 6-8 pm
Saturdays, 3:30-4 pm
Sundays, 9-10 am before Mass
St Pius X
Tuesdays of Lent, 4-5 pm
Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays of Lent, 11 am-noon
Saturdays, 2:30-4 pm
CHINA
Our Lady of Sorrows
March 5, 6:30-7:30 pm
March 19, 6:30-7:30 pm
Every Saturday 3:30-4 pm
CLEVELAND
St. Mary
March 17, 6 pm
30 minutes before each weekend Mass
CORRIGAN
St. Martin De Porres
30 minutes before weekend Masses
DAYTON
St. Joseph the Worker
March 18, 6-8 pm
Saturdays 4-4:50 pm
EASTGATE
St. Anne Mission
Reconciliation held at St. Joseph in Dayton
GROVES
Immaculate Conception – St. Peter the Apostle
Thursdays during Lent, 6-8 pm
Saturdays, 3-4 pm
JASPER
St. Michael
Feb. 24, 6-7 pm
March 24, 6-7 pm
Every Friday after 7:30 pm Stations of the Cross
30 minutes before each weekend Mass
KIRBYVILLE
Our Lady of La Salette
March 3, 6-7 pm
March 17, 6-7 pm
Every Friday after 6:30 pm Stations of the Cross
30 minutes before Sunday morning Mass
LIBERTY
Immaculate Conception
March 23, 6 pm
Saturdays, 4-4:45 pm
LIVINGSTON
St. Joseph
March 10, 6 pm
Every Saturday, 4:30-5 pm
LUMBERTON
Infant Jesus
Fridays of Lent, 6:30-7:30 pm
MONT BELVIEU
Holy Trinity
Every Thursday during Lent, 5:30-6:30 pm
April 2, Good Friday, 4-5 pm
Every Saturday 4-4:45 pm
NEDERLAND
St. Charles Borromeo
Tuesday, March 23, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Thursday, March 25, 9:30-10:30 am
Friday, March 26, 4:30-5:45 pm
All Saturdays in March, 2:30-4 pm
ORANGEFIELD
St. Helen
Lenten Confessions with Eucharistic Adoration
5 pm Tuesdays of Lent, Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16 & 23 with Eucharistic Benediction with departure at 7 pm
PORT ARTHUR
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Fridays of Lent, 6:30 pm
Saturdays, 3-4 pm
Queen of Vietnam
Thursdays of Lent, 5-6 pm
30 minutes before weekend Masses
Sacred Heart
Tuesdays of Lent, 5-6 pm
Saturdays, 3-3:30 pm
St. James
Tuesdays of Lent, 5-6 pm
Saturdays, 3-3:45 pm
St. Joseph
March 10, 17, 24, 31, 6:30-7:30 pm
Saturdays, 2:30-4:30 pm
St. Therese, the Little Flower of Jesus Parish
Tuesdays of Lent, 5:30-7 pm
Saturdays, 3-4 pm
PORT NECHES
St. Elizabeth
Thursdays of Lent, 6:30-8 pm
Saturdays, 2:30-3:30 pm
RAYWOOD
Sacred Heart
Sundays at 10 am
SAM RAYBURN
St. Raymond Mission
30 minutes before the weekend Masses
SILSBEE
St. Mark the Evangelist
Fridays of Lent, 6:30-7:30 pm
SOUR LAKE
Our Lady of Victory
March 18, 6 pm, Liturgy of the Word followed by Reconciliation
Every Saturday 4-4:30 pm
WINNIE
St. Louis
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 5-7 pm
Every Saturday 3-3:45 pm
WOODVILLE
Our Lady of the Pines
Wednesday of Lent, 6-7 pm
30 minutes before each weekend Mass