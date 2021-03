Communications

Communicating the mission of Jesus, the teaching of the Church, and the activities of the diocese to our faithful and the larger public audience.

Carrying out the Mission:

Marketing efforts for the Diocesan ministries

All Diocesan media efforts including publication of the East Texas Catholic, The Official Directory of the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont, the Bishop’s televised message and the Diocesan website at http://www.dioceseofbmt.org