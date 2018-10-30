All Saints’ all Souls’ 2018

From the early days of the Church followers of Christ gathered around the tombs. They gathered to pray for the entire church but particularly for those who have died. On or near All Souls’ Day parishes with cemeteries will celebrate Mass at the cemetery or have a blessing of the graves. Here are some of the local ones.

Ames, Our Mother of Mercy

Nov. 4, 1 p.m., Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery, Cemetery Road

Blessing of the graves

Eastgate, St. Anne

Nov. 2, after 8 a.m. Mass, St. Anne Cemetery, down FM 686 from the church

Rosary in the cemetery

Liberty, Immaculate Conception

Nov. 2, noon, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, corner of Grand and Bowie

Blessing of the graves

Orange, St. Mary

Nov. 3, 11 a.m., St. Mary Cemetery, 4320 Meeks Drive

All Souls’ Mass at the cemetery

Raywood, Sacred Heart

Nov. 4, following the 10:30 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Cemetery, at the parish, 3730 FM 160

Blessing of the graves