From the early days of the Church followers of Christ gathered around the tombs. They gathered to pray for the entire church but particularly for those who have died. On or near All Souls’ Day parishes with cemeteries will celebrate Mass at the cemetery or have a blessing of the graves. Here are some of the local ones.
Ames, Our Mother of Mercy
Nov. 4, 1 p.m., Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery, Cemetery Road
Blessing of the graves
Eastgate, St. Anne
Nov. 2, after 8 a.m. Mass, St. Anne Cemetery, down FM 686 from the church
Rosary in the cemetery
Liberty, Immaculate Conception
Nov. 2, noon, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, corner of Grand and Bowie
Blessing of the graves
Orange, St. Mary
Nov. 3, 11 a.m., St. Mary Cemetery, 4320 Meeks Drive
All Souls’ Mass at the cemetery
Raywood, Sacred Heart
Nov. 4, following the 10:30 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Cemetery, at the parish, 3730 FM 160
Blessing of the graves