Adult Confirmation
- All Adult Confirmation candidates must complete and return this form prior to week 1 of Adult Confirmation classes (or sooner).
- Please click the link below to open the Adult Confirmation Form. Once the form is open in your internet browser, download the form from your internet browser directly to your computer. To download the form, look for a downward facing arrow near the upper right hand corner of the window. Clicking the downward facing arrow will open a dialogue box asking where in your computer you want to save the form. We suggest saving it to your desktop to make it easy to find.
- Then, open it from the location in your computer where you saved it (i.e. desktop), complete the form, and once it is complete, click the “submit by email” button in the top right of the form and follow the directions that appear.
- You will not be able to use the “submit by email” button if you fill out the form in your internet browser. You must save the form to your computer and fill it out from there.