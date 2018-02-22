The Liberty Knights of Columbus will be selling fish dinners Fridays through March 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KC hall on Lakeland Drive in Liberty. Fish dinners are $10 and include catfish, hush puppies, coleslaw and fries. Dine-in or take out.

The Lumberton Infant Jesus Knights of Columbus Council #7058 will serve fish dinners on Fridays through March 23, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Dinners include fried or broiled fish, potatoes and coleslaw for $9. Take out only until sold out. Dinners will be sold at Dollinger Hall in the back of Infant Jesus Church, 243 S. LHS Dr. For advance orders and deliveries between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., for orders of 10 or more, please call Pat Campo, 409-673-0919, pcampo@gt.rr.com, or Jim Maxey, 409-656-6467, jmaxey@gt.rr.com.

Knights of Columbus Council #951 will have Lenten fish frys on Fridays in Lent through March 23, at the KC Hall, 9505 College Street in Beaumont, 4:30-7 p.m. Dinners are $9 a plate and include fried catfish, hush puppies, french fries and coleslaw. Dine-in or take out. For information call 409-866-9390.

The Knights of Columbus Council #1680 will sell fish dinners Fridays through March 9 and on March 23. Dinners include baked or fried fish, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, ketchup, tea, water and dessert. Dinners available 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary Parish Hall, 912 W. Cherry, Orange. Dinners will be $7 for two-piece fried; $8 for three-piece fried or for baked.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church Vidor Knights of Columbus #5789 will serve fried fish, shrimp, or combo with coleslaw, fries and hush puppies for $8 Fridays during Lent through March 23 , 4:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Our Mother of Mercy, 101 Donatto in Ames, will sell fish dinners on Good Friday, March 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinners are $9 and include fried fish, potato salad, green beans, red rice, bread and cake.

The Port Acres Knights of Columbus will sell fish and shrimp dinners Fridays through March 23, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., and on Good Friday 4 p.m-7:30 p.m., at the KC Hall, 6621 West Port Arthur Road, Port Arthur. Dinners are $8 for a fish, shrimp or combo fish/shrimp dinner. Live music is from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Fridays, except Good Friday.

The Port Neches Knights of Columbus will sell gumbo dinners on Fridays during Lent through March 23, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Good Friday, March 30, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the KC Hall, 700 Central Drive. Dinners are $7 and include shrimp gumbo, potato salad, and crackers.

The Bridge City Knights of Columbus Council #3406 will have fish frys at the KC Hall on W. Roundbunch Road, adjacent to St. Henry Church, Fridays through March 23, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinners will include fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw for $9. For deliveries, call in orders before 9 a.m. on Fridays. Call the KC Hall (409) 735-5725 or Alton Terro (409) 237-1234.

The St. James Knights of Columbus Council #14355 will sell fish dinners on Fridays during Lent through March 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kirwin Hall for $9. The dinner includes 2 pieces of fish, green beans, potato salad, bread and cake. Dine-in or take out.

St. Joseph Church in Livingston will sell all-you-can-eat fish dinners Fridays during Lent through March 23, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the parish hall for $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Meal includes fried fish, salad, french fries, dessert and iced tea. Dine-in or take out.

The Knights of Columbus St. John Paul II Council at St. Michael Church in Jasper will sell fish dinners Fridays through March 23, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. for $6 for a small plate, $8 for a large plate. The meal includes fish, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, tea and dessert.

St. Pius X Church in Beaumont will sell fish dinners Fridays February 23 and March 2 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $8. The dinner includes fried catfish, green beans, potato salad, red rice, bread and dessert. Take out only.

St. Therese Church in Orange will serve fish dinners Fridays during Lent through March 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the St. Therese Life Center. For $8 the meal includes fried or grilled fish, seasoned rice, potato salad, green beans, sliced cake and bread. Take out or delivery in the city limits.

The Knights of Columbus at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Silsbee will sell fish dinners on Good Friday, March 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for $9 in Farmer Hall, 905 N. 9th St. Dinners will include fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. Dine-in or take out.

The Groves Knights of Columbus will sell fish and shrimp dinners Fridays during Lent through March 23, at the KC Hall at 3749 Lincoln in Groves, from 4. p.m. to 7 p.m. The meal includes fish, shrimp, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. Dine-in or take out.

The Knights of Peter Claver, St. Mary Council and Court 182 will sell fish dinners on Fridays during Lent, except Good Friday, March 30, from the KPC Hall #182, 515 Savannah Ave. in Port Arthur, from 10 a.m. until sold out. For $8 the menu includes fried fish, seafood rice, green beans, potato salad and bread. Dine -in or carry out. Local delivery is available only for orders of five or more. Hall phone number 409-983-9132, other contact numbers: 409-728-7227 or 409-434-1444.

The St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Council #13825 will sell fish dinners in the San Damiano Center (behind the church), 4300 Meeks Dr., Orange, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent through March 23. Dinners include two pieces of fish, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, drink and dessert.

The Knights of Columbus Council #6763 at St. Mary Church in Fannett will serve fish dinners at the parish hall Fridays during Lent through March 23, 5:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m., for $8. Meal includes baked or fried fish, cole slaw and french fries. Drinks and desserts also available for purchase.

Our Lady of Light Church in Anahuac will sell fish dinners Friday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the parish hall, 2207 South Main St. For $10 the meal includes fried fish, potato salad, beans, bread, dessert and tea. Dine in or take out. Walk-ins welcome.

Blessed Sacrament Church in Beaumont will be selling fish dinners every Friday during Lent through March 23 at the church hall, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $8 the meal includes fried fish, seasoned rice, potato salad, green beans and bread. Delivery is available for orders of 10 or more. Orders can be called in at 409-833-6089 or faxed in at 409-833-6091 for pick-up.