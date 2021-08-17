Funeral arrangement announced for Msgr. James Vanderholt

Msgr. James Vanderholt, retired priest of our diocese, passed away August 11, 2021, at the age of 88. He was a parish priest, author, educator and historian.

At 2 pm on Sunday, August 22, will be the reception of the body at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. Visitation and viewing will be 2-6 pm, August 22 with a vigil service at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Monday, August 23, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica followed by interment at Magnolia Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Cathedral Center.

Survivors are his brother, Father Joseph Vanderholt, SJ; niece, Cathy Vanderholt Meents and husband Mark; great nieces, Rachel Allison and Lauren Nicole Meents, Katie Mousavian and husband Afsheen; great nephew, Robert Eldon Dunbar III and wife Ana; and great great nephews Robert Eldon Dunbar IV and Aaron Legarda.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles Edward Vanderholt Sr. and Helen Vanderholt; brother Charles Edward Vanderholt Jr. and wife Eileen; and nieces Joni Vanderholt Bruneau and Carol Vanderholt Wilson.

He loved his family. If there was a gathering, holiday or not, they just had to tell him where and he would be there. He helped all of the family, administering the sacraments to them throughout their lives and supporting them in any way he could. “We loved him and will miss him greatly,” niece Cathy Meents said.

Father Vanderholt, whose family nickname was “Uncle Mister,” was an avid college football fan with Notre Dame being his favorite. Cathy Meents remembers her first trip to College Station as a child was with Father Jim. He took her and her sisters to an Aggie football game, but first, and most important to him, they had to see the arrival of the Aggie band. He loved the Aggie band! She said that was a fun and memorable day.

One of the last trips Cathy Meents took him on was to Kilgore, Texas, to see the Word Famous Kilgore College Rangerettes perform. His great niece, Rachel Meents, performed in that show as a member of the 74th line. She said he thoroughly enjoyed that trip and spoke of it for years.

James Frederick Vanderholt was born September 4, 1932, to Charles and Helen Vanderholt, one of three sons. He attended St. Anne Elementary and St. Anthony High School, graduating in 1949. Following his high school graduation he entered St. Mary Seminary, La Porte, to study for the priesthood. He was ordained by Bishop W.J. Nold on May 25, 1957. In September 2009 he was appointed a Prelate of Honor to His Holiness with the right to the title of Reverend Monsignor.

In an interview for his 50th anniversary of ordination, Msgr. Vanderholt shared part of his vocation story. “Growing up in the church and going to Catholic school all your life, you were always aware of the notion that you should become a priest or a brother or sister. A priest once told me that if the thought lingers in your head for a few years that you should devote your life to that path, it’s probably worth looking into. When I finished high school the thought was still there. It was a decision of indecision.”

Msgr. Vanderholt loved education, whether it was teaching or learning. He taught at several Catholic high schools and was the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Beaumont Diocese from 1967 to 1975. In addition, he served as Chairman of Education for the Texas Catholic Conference.

But he also had the opportunity to form seminarians. He was rector of Assumption Seminary in San Antonio from 1975 to 1981. Father Vanderholt was also on the Spiritual Formation Team at St. Joseph Seminary in Covington, La., from August 2002 until July 2005.

Also on the college level, he taught classes at Dominican College in Houston, Incarnate Word University in San Antonio and Lamar University in Beaumont and Port Arthur.

In addition, Father Vanderholt continued his own education with a bachelor’s degree from Lamar University, four master’s degrees and a Doctorate of Ministry in 1987 from the San Francisco Theological Seminary.

One of his favorite pastimes was Texas Catholic history. Msgr. Vanderholt would take his vacation to sit in basements and dusty archives researching all sorts of items with Catholic connections but especially Texas priests and the Catholic history of Southeast Texas. He wrote 300 biographies of more than priests. He authored histories of the seminary in La Porte, San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, the Diocese of Austin, and the Catholic Church in Spanish East Texas. He was co-author of The Diocese of Beaumont’s history, contributed to the history on Assumption Seminary and wrote the chapter on The Ethnic Story in the Centennial History of Port Arthur 1898-1998. He also contributed entries for the six-volume Handbook of Texas that was distributed by the Texas State Historical Society. He has had articles published in Catholic Heritage Magazine and Journal of Texas Catholic History.

In an article for the East Texas Catholic Msgr. Vanderholt said that his love of history came from the first pastor he was under, Father Antone Frank, but his passion for Texas history came from a rather unusual place. “When I was superintendent of schools I would drive from Beaumont to Austin about a dozen times a year. I would stop at all of the historic markers along the way just to get out of the car and get the blood circulating,” he said.

The position he held the longest was Director of Communications for the Beaumont Diocese. Through the Communications Ministry he was executive editor of the East Texas Catholic and oversaw it splitting from the Texas Catholic Herald of Galveston-Houston. As executive editor he penned a column which included the names ETCetera and Notes from the Neches. In his column his love of high school football and love of history merged when he wrote about games and teams of the Catholic high schools from years ago.

Also part of his Communications Ministry was being host of the Catholic Church Today television show from 1982 to 1994 and the Catholic Times radio show in 1984. He resigned as director of Communications in 2002 but continued writing his column for many years after that.

But through it all he was a parish priest. His first assignment was to Annunciation Parish in Houston from 1957 to 1963. During this time he was also chaplain of Harris County Jail and Psychiatric Ward, chaplain to Memorial Hospital and Medical Arts Hospital, worked with Preston Street AA and was religion teacher at Incarnate Word Academy.

After Annunciation Father Vanderholt was assigned to St. Patrick in Galveston; St. Anthony, Beaumont; Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont; and St. Pius X, Beaumont.

Fortunately for Southeast Texas though Father Vanderholt was in Galveston when the Diocese was formed in 1966, he received a letter from the Bishop and he was assigned to St. Anne in Beaumont and teaching at Msgr. Kelly High School. He also ministered at St. Mark the Evangelist, Silsbee; Infant Jesus, Lumberton; St. Mary, Port Arthur; St. Paul, Sabine Pass; St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland; St. Joseph, Port Arthur; St. Joseph the Worker, Dayton; St. Anne, Eastgate; St. Francis of Assisi, Orange; and St. James, Port Arthur.

In addition Msgr. Vanderholt regularly hosted retreats and workshops for priests around the country. He received the Castañeda Award from the Texas Catholic Historical Society in 1991 and the Freedom Award from the Port Arthur NAACP, 1993. He served as president of Texas Catholic Conference in 1982 and as president of the Texas Catholic Historical Society 2001-03. He also received awards for his ETC column from the Press Club of Southeast Texas.

Please pray for the repose of his soul and for the consolation of his family and friends.

May he rest in the peace of Christ, the Risen Lord.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.