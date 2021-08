All services will be held in Family Life Center at Immaculate Conception-St. Peter the Apostle Church in Groves.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 11, 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary by Groves KCs at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 12, at 10 a.m. A meal will follow at the Groves KC Hall.

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont.