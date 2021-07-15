Effective July 15, 2021, the supervision of St. Anne Catholic School has been transferred from the parish of St. Anne to the Diocese and the diocesan superintendent of schools. Below is Msgr. Bill Manger’s letter announcing it.

To the Staff, Parishioners and Families of Students at St. Anne Catholic School, Beaumont

After consulting with Bishop David Toups, Mrs. Alison Kiker, principal, and Dr. Felicia Nichols, superintendent of Catholic schools, I requested from Bishop Toups that the supervision of St. Anne Catholic School be transferred from the parish to the diocese and thereby, from the pastor to the diocesan superintendent of schools. Currently, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, St. Catherine School in Port Arthur, and Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School are diocesan schools, with the benefits of supervision and support by a professional educator at the diocesan level.

Bishop Toups approved the request on July 15, 2021, effective immediately.

The practical effect is that all administration policies, programs, finances, staffing, etc., will result from collaboration between the principal and the diocesan superintendent of schools. This is a more efficient, direct and productive form of school management.

The sacramental ministry for the school continues to be provided by St. Anne Parish.

The school is an important ministry of our parish, and of the other parishes whose families enroll their children at St. Anne. Your continued enthusiastic and generous support is indispensable. Thank you for your care for our school.

Father Bill Manger

Pastor

St. Anne Parish

St. Anne Catholic School

375 N. 11th Street

Beaumont TX, 77702