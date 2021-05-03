Sister Mary Therese Warden dies April 28

Sister Mary Therese Warden, O.P., (Maria Goretti) entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Sister Therese was born in Houston July 6, 1933, to the William and Helen McNally Warden. She was predeceased by her siblings Rev. T. Patrick Warden, CSB, Margaret Omelchuck, and by her niece, Beth Omelchuck. She is survived by her brother, Rev. Daniel L. Warden, her brother-in-law, Al Omelchuck, and several nephews, nieces, great nieces, and cousins.

Following graduation from St. Agnes Academy in 1951, she entered the Dominican Sisters of Houston. She earned a bachelor’s in English and Spanish at Dominican College, Houston; an master’s in Education and Mathematics at Texas Woman’s University in Denton; a master’s in Theology at Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis; and Certification in Accelerated Spanish from the University of Houston.

Sister Therese served in education ministry at St. Anthony Cathedral School in Beaumont; St. Charles School in Nederland; and Msgr. Kelly High School in Beaumont in addition to other schools.

As part of her justice ministry during the Iraq War, she represented the Houston Dominicans through a visit to that war-torn country to provide solace and financial aid to the poor and dispossessed. She also served the congregation through her ministry as Director of Formation, Chairperson of the General Council Steering Committee, the Planning/Implementing Goals Committee, and numerous other committees throughout the years.

Sister Therese was gifted with an analytic mind and rich spiritual insights. She loved reading and traveling to European countries. Some of her favorite pastimes were doing crosswords and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.” Her students remember her for challenging them to: “Say what you mean and mean what you say.” She had an impact on many lives and will be greatly missed.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated May 3 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of the usual remembrances, donations may be made to Dominican Sisters of Houston, 6501 Almeda Road, Houston, TX, 77021.