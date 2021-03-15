Medical professionals are co-workers with the Lord

In his homily March 14, Bishop David Toups said medical professionals are co-operators with the Lord Jesus in bringing healing to those in need. He was celebrating the annual White Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont. The White Mass is celebrated to acknowledge and thank medical professionals.

People in the medical field are co-workers with the Lord in bringing healing comfort and peace, Bishop Toups said. “Thank you for using your gifts.”

He also encouraged all to “invite the Lord in to shed His light upon our darkness,” referring to the Gospel. “May we see more deeply as the man in the Gospel” and believe in the Lord.

“Pray, on our Lenten journey, that each of us may regain our sight.”

At the Mass, the medical professionals received a blessing. Also, an anointing was given to those who requested it.

“May we allow the Lord to heal and touch our souls today,” Bishop Toups said.