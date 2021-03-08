St. Katharine Drexel remembered in Mass at Blessed Sacrament

Blessed Sacrament Church in Beaumont was filled with joy and music Thursday, March 4, as Bishop David Toups celebrated Mass for the Feast Day of St. Katharine Drexel.

In his homily, Bishop Toups talked about the rich man from the Gospel, who could not even see what was right in front of him, including those in need. Though Katharine Drexel was an heiress of a very wealthy family in Philadelphia, she did see those in need of help. Bishop Toups said that Mother Katharine was an amazing example of love and service.

“May we always have eyes to see each other as brothers and sisters in the Lord,” Bishop Toups said. “May we be like Mother Katharine Drexel.”

She founded a religious order, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, and used her inheritance to help those in need, especially by founding and staffing schools for African American children and Native American children. She founded three schools in the Diocese of Beaumont, Blessed Sacrament in Beaumont, Sacred Heart in Port Arthur and St. Therese in Orange.