St. Katharine Drexel’s service to others is example to all

Bishop Toups celebrated Mass for students at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School March 3. In his homily Bishop Toups explained to the students who St. Katharine Drexel is and her importance to Southeast Texas. That a saint had been in that church and prayed where those students were! He gave examples of her life and how she was of service to others and helped many children receive a Catholic education.

Bishop Toups also told them that they should see how they could be of service to others.

“May we, in whatever God calls us to, be great lovers, great servants of the people around us. And then we will discover happiness, contentment and joy in this life,” Bishop Toups said.

In attendance were students in the second, third, sixth, seventh and eighth grades.