Workshop focuses on Mystagogia

Folks were able to gather in person and virtually Feb. 26 and 27 to learn more about the period of Mystagogia in the RCIA. But the period of Mystagogia isn’t important just for those who are involved in RCIA but for all parishioners. As the candidates and the catechumens are baptized and come fully into the Church all parishioners have a responsibility to welcome them. All parishioners should take every opportunity to get to know them, share their experiences and invite them to learn more, walking through this journey with them.

Presenters were Bryan Reising of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, Kathleen Dorsey-Bellow, director of the Xavier Institute for Black Catholic Studies, New Orleans, and Rawn Harbor, composer liturgist, music director at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Washington, D.C.

The workshop was presented by the Multicultural Ministry and the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis. It was funded through the gifts of the faithful of Southeast Texas through the Bishop’s Faith Appeal and a grant from the Black and Indian Mission.