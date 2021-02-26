ACTION ALERT:



The Equality Act discriminates against people of faith and threatens unborn life. Tell Congress to oppose it!Please contact your U.S. Representative and Senator and ask them to oppose the Equality Act. It takes less than 3 minutes to email them here. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. The Equality Act, which is being voted on in the U.S. House of Representatives soon, in many ways does the opposite and needs to be opposed. Instead of respecting differences in beliefs about marriage and sexuality, the Equality Act would discriminate against people of faith. The Equality Act would: punish faith-based organizations, such as charities and schools who serve everyone in their communities, simply because of their beliefs; force girls and women to compete against boys and men for limited opportunities in sports, and to share locker rooms and shower spaces with biological males who identify as women; risk mandating taxpayers to fund abortions; force people in everyday life, and especially health care workers, to support gender transition; and expand what the government considers a “public” place, forcing even some parish halls to host functions that conflict with Catholic beliefs. Thanks for your advocacy to protect religious liberty, the sanctity of life, and children and families from gender ideology! Please continue to follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest session updates!