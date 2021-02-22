Rite of Election welcomes candidates, catechuemens

On the first Sunday in Lent in Catholic Churches worldwide, the Rite of Election is celebrated. Bishop Toups celebrated the Rite of Election at the noon Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. However, due to the pandemic and not being able to have large celebrations, the catechumens and candidates did not all gather at the Cathedral Basilica. Bishop Toups delegated it to the pastors who celebrated the Rite of Election in each of their parishes.
