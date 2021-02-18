“Lent is a season to recalibrate,” Bishop David L. Toups said in his homily during the Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Feb. 17. This recalibration is for how people should live during the entire year, not just during Lent. Bishop Toups also reminded all that they are not alone in the 40 days of Lent, but are led by the Spirit. Ashes were distributed a little differently. Instead of making the sign of the cross on each person’s forehead with the ashes as many are used to seeing, the ashes were sprinkled on the crown of each person’s head as is the ancient practice in Rome.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Recalibrate during Lent February 18, 2021
- New Church Blessed for St. Mary in Cleveland February 15, 2021
- 44326 February 12, 2021
- Arrangements announced for Father Meeks who died Feb. 10 February 11, 2021
- Let perpetual light shine upon Father Meeks who has died February 10, 2021
- Scout Sunday celebrated Feb. 7 February 9, 2021
- Online ‘prayer marathon’ planned for day of prayer against trafficking February 5, 2021
- Christianity without liturgy is absent of Christ, pope says February 3, 2021