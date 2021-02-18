Recalibrate during Lent

“Lent is a season to recalibrate,” Bishop David L. Toups said in his homily during the Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Feb. 17. This recalibration is for how people should live during the entire year, not just during Lent. Bishop Toups also reminded all that they are not alone in the 40 days of Lent, but are led by the Spirit. Ashes were distributed a little differently. Instead of making the sign of the cross on each person’s forehead with the ashes as many are used to seeing, the ashes were sprinkled on the crown of each person’s head as is the ancient practice in Rome.

