New Church Blessed for St. Mary in Cleveland

It was a joyous Valentine’s Day for the faith community in Cleveland as its new church building was blessed and the first Mass was celebrated. “We rejoice and thank God!” Bishop David L. Toups said in his homily.

Bishop Toups was joined for the celebration by Bishop Emeritus Curtis Guillory, SVD; Father Andy Vu, SVD, pastor; Father Michael Jamail, Father Michael Somers, SVD, Provincial of the Southern Province of the Society of the Divine Word; and Father Justin Arockiasamy, SVD, District Superior of Texas.

The new building was funded in part by a grant from The John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation.