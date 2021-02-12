FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
The Funeral Mass for Father Delphyn Meeks will be live streamed on the YouTube page for St. Francis of Assisi at 10 am Saturday, Feb. 13. You can find it here,

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIogGqqf38UUt4VXYRnzeYg/featured

Funeral Mass booklet for Fr. Delphyn Meeks (pdf)

