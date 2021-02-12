Tags
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- 44326 February 12, 2021
- Arrangements announced for Father Meeks who died Feb. 10 February 11, 2021
- Let perpetual light shine upon Father Meeks who has died February 10, 2021
- Scout Sunday celebrated Feb. 7 February 9, 2021
- Online ‘prayer marathon’ planned for day of prayer against trafficking February 5, 2021
- Christianity without liturgy is absent of Christ, pope says February 3, 2021
- Pope establishes World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly February 1, 2021
- Fe se ha fortalecido en EE.UU. en medio del COVID-19, según encuesta January 29, 2021