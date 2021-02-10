Let perpetual light shine upon Father Meeks who has died

We remember Father Delphyn J. Meeks who died Feb. 9, 2021, in Beaumont at the age of 80. Father Meeks was most recently pastor of St. Maurice in Mauriceville. His services are pending.

Delphyn John Meeks was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Beaumont on May 28, 1983. Prior to his ordination he was assigned as a deacon to St. James in Port Arthur. After ordination Father Meeks’ first assignment was as an associate at St. Charles Borromeo in Nederland. He moved in 1985 to be the associate at St. Anthony Cathedral in Beaumont. During this time he also served as the Director of the Diocesan Stewardship Fund, the predecessor of the Bishop’s Faith Appeal. Father Meeks was named pastor of St. Joseph in Livingston in 1987 and took on pastoring St. Martin de Porres in Corrigan in 1992 as well as St. Joseph.

Father Meeks was assigned as pastor to St. Maurice on Dec. 15, 1996, where he ministered for more than 24 years. Many of these years he was also pastor of St. Francis of Assisi in Buna.

Father Meeks was born Dec. 27, 1940, in Cameron, Texas, to Mr. and Mrs. John Edmund Meeks. After high school he was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and attended Durham’s Business College, Southwest Texas State and the University of Texas. He worked as a certified public accountant in Austin for several years before entering the seminary. Father Meeks also attended the University of Loyola in New Orleans and completed his studies for the priesthood at Sacred heart School of Theology in Hales Corner, Wis.

Please pray for the repose of his soul and for the consolation of his family and friends.

May he rest in the peace of Christ, the Risen Lord.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.