Scout Sunday celebrated Feb. 7

At the noon Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica today Bishop Toups celebrated Scout Sunday and the Feast of St. Blaise. Mass included recognizing the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts who achieved their religious emblem over the past year and the blessing of the throats.

For the Girl Scouts, receiving the God is Love for those in kindergarten and first grade were Margo Beaver, Mila Breaux, Caroline Colgan, Sofia Diaz, Caroline Gohlke, Marianne Misko, Abigail Mondello, Mae Martin Petit, Olivia Temchareon and Hazel Wager. All from Troop 130103. Receiving the Family of God, for those in second and third grades, were Elliott Carter, Olivia Colgan, Kate Hall, Frances Misko, Anna Temchareon and Nia Williams, all from Troop 103103. I Live My Faith, for those in grades 4 through 6, were given to Madeline Breaux, Giselle Mondello and Layla Rodriguez, all from Troop 130363.

Boy Scout Awards for those in grades first and second, the Light of Christ, were given to Frank Valdez III and Travis Whitehead, both of Pack 181. The Parvuli Dei, Children of God, for those in grades 3 through 5, were given to Evan Bergh, Alexander Bukowski, William Hass, Jaken Merritt and Parker Workman, all Pack 105.

The Mass is part of the ministry of the Family, Marriage and Youth Department which is partially funded by gifts to the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.