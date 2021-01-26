Funeral set for Deacon Julian Richard

Funeral arrangements have been set for Deacon Julian Richard Jr. and will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi in Orange. He died Dec. 23, 2020, at the age of 78. The wake will be at 9 am followed by a Rosary at 9:30. Bishop David Toups will celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 am.

Julian Joseph Richard Sr. was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Opelousas, La., to Hilda Dejuan Richard and Morman Richard Sr. He married Gloria Ann James on July 31, 1964, sharing 56 years together. Though Gloria was also from Louisiana, Julian and his wife lived in Orange 56 years and were members of St. Therese Church. Before he retired he had worked at U.S. Intec and Levingston Shipyard.

On June 13, 1992, he was ordained a permanent deacon and ministered at his home parish of St. Therese.

Deacon Richard is survived by his wife Gloria Ann Richard of Orange, one daughter, Charolette Fontenot (Ryan) of Beaumont, one son, Julian J. Richard, Jr. (Dantri) of Houston, five brothers, Leroy Richard, Willie Richard, Joseph Richard (Margie) and Wilbert Richard (Frances) all of Opelousas, La., and Morman Richard (Ann) of Orange, two sisters, Mary Barlow (Jerald) of Daily City, Calif., and Delores Davenport of Baltimore, Md., and 4 grandchildren.

Please keep him, his wife Gloria, his family and the community of St. Therese in Orange in your prayers.