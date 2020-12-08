US Bishops’ Migration Chairman welcomes court decision reinstating DACA and urges Congress to act

“To all Dreamers, the Catholic Church continues to stand with you and will advocate with you to ensure you reach your God-given potential here in the United States,” said Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, auxiliary bishop of Washington and chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration.

That was part of the auxiliary bishop’s statement in response to the US District Court for the Eastern district of New York ordering the US Dept. of Homeland Security to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by Dec. 7. The court also ordered to resume accepting first-time DACA applicants.

“While we are pleased that the DACA program will be restored, we note that only legislation that provides a path to citizenship will give Dreamers and their families true security and the ability to fully thrive,” Bishop Dorsonville said in a statement. “For this reason, we again urge the US Congress to take up and pass legislation granting Dreamers a path to citizenship.”