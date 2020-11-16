The Phelan family honored

Kathryn, Patrick, Janey and Michael Phelan were honored at the 18th annual Harvest of Hope event at the Montagne Center Nov. 12.

Because of the pandemic, the annual gala was turned into a drive-in event where guests were able to enjoy dinner from the comfort of their vehicles and watch video messages on a large screen from the honorees and others.

The Phelan family has carried on the legacy of involvement, in both the local Church and larger community, which started with John Henry Phelan and Johanna Cunningham Phelan.

Recorded messages from Bishop David Toups’ family were also shown to guests.

The event was sponsored by the Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas. All proceeds will benefit the programs of Catholic Charities.