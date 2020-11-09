FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Home|A call to the Priesthood

A call to the Priesthood

As we celebrate National Vocations Awareness Week, East Texas Catholic On-Line is exploring how some of our pastors heard God’s call.   For Fr. Andy Moore, God’s first whispers about priesthood came during a visit to Germany.

By | 2020-11-09T09:46:08+00:00 November 9th, 2020|English, ETC Online, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: