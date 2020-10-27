FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
The sanctity of human life

On Oct. 25, people all across Southeast Texas gathered for Life Chain to support the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death in observance of Pro-Life Month. Life Chain is a prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals.

