On Oct. 25, people all across Southeast Texas gathered for Life Chain to support the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death in observance of Pro-Life Month. Life Chain is a prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals.
Tags
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
