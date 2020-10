Today, Oct. 7, Bishop Toups led a Rosary for the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. Today’s Rosary was a prayer on this special feast for an end to the pandemic, an end to divisions in our country, and for the safety and protection for those who have been/will be affected by Hurricane Delta.

Find the video on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/147325878647167/videos/876511826215659