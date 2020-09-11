This weekend, Sept. 12 and 13, the parishes and missions in the Diocese of Beaumont will be taking up a special collection for Hurricane Laura Relief. This special collection will benefit relief efforts in the Diocese of Beaumont and in the Diocese of Lake Charles which took a devastating hit from the storm. If you are socially distancing and are not in your parish this weekend, please send your gift to your parish office or you can go to the diocesan website at www.setxcatholic.org and click on one of the Help with Recovery from Hurricane Laura options. Bishop Toups has expressed his gratitude for the continued generosity of the faithful of our diocese in responding to the natural disasters along the Gulf Coast.
