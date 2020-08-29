Catholic Schools make plans to resume classes

Hurricane Laura has apparently done little or no damage to Catholic schools in the Diocese of Beaumont. But, getting back in the classrooms may take a few days because of a lack of power and internet service That was the word from School Superintendent Marcia Stevens on Saturday.

Stevens says the three schools in Beaumont – Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and St Anne Catholic School – will return to classes on Wednesday. But, Stevens says it may take a little longer for St. Catherine of Siena in Port Arthur and St. Mary Catholic School in Orange to resume classes because of power and internet problems. Orange and Port Arthur took a harder hit from the storm than Beaumont.

Stevens is asking parents and students to look to their principals for “confirmation on starting dates.”

In issuing her statement, Stevens thanked parents for their patience and support.