A word from Bishop Toups

My Brothers and Sisters,

As we know Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana are in for a rough go. As we face the next 24 hours, please join me in interceding for the lives and safety of all. Homes, parishes, and schools we can rebuild, as we have done before, but the precious gift of life must come first. Please make sure you and your families are as secure as you can possibly be given our circumstances.

We will get through this together, and we will need one another now more than ever! Come Friday, Aug. 28, we begin recovery and support those in most need – love and charity is who we are!

Prayer is our strongest weapon and our sure support!

Sincerely yours in the peace of Christ,

Bishop Toups