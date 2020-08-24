FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Bishop Toups celebrates his first Mass at St. Anthony

Newly ordained and installed Bishop David Toups celebrated the vigil Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont, Aug. 22 and began with knocking on the doors of the Cathedral Basilica. In his homily Bishop Toups asked all to remember three letters R, I, M – relationship, identity, mission. When people build a relationship with God, their identity flows from that and they then go out in mission.

August 24th, 2020

