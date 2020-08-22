FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Congrats Bishop Toups

Congratulations to our sixth bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont, Bishop David L. Toups! The ordination and installation of Bishop Toups took place Aug. 21 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont.

