Wife of retired deacon dies at 81

Janice Pate Arceneaux, wife of retired Deacon Jude Arceneaux, passed away on Aug. 14.

Her husband Jude served as deacon at St. Anne, Beaumont, from 2006 to 2011. The couple moved to Florida in 2011 following Jude’s retirement.

Janice Arceneaux was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 8, 1939, to the late Leonard and Alpha Lillian Pate. She was one of the first female loan officers in banking and served as the first woman President of the Southwest Chapter of the American Institute of Banking in Louisiana. Arceneaux enjoyed volunteering at various events, gardening and birdwatching.

Arceneaux is survived her husband, Deacon Jude W. Arceneaux; children, John A. (Julie) Brashears and Winston Lynn Brashears; grandsons, Jonathon Brashears and Jacob Brashears; great-granddaughter, Savannah Lynn Brashears; several nieces and nephews; and her Maltese dog, Pierre. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Territo.

A memorial Mass will be held on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph, 210 W. Lemon St. in Lakeland, Florida. The services will be live streamed from the church’s website at www.stjosephlakeland.org.