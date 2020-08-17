Students, faculty and staff of our five Catholic schools returned for the first day of school Aug. 17. Everyone was eager and ready to return. Safety procedures, including temperature checks and facial masks, were put into place due to COVID-19.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Welcome back students and staff August 17, 2020
- Pandemic has revealed how often human dignity is ignored August 13, 2020
- Watch the ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Toups August 12, 2020
- Pope sends aid to Lebanon August 7, 2020
- U.S. bishops express solidarity with Lebanon, join pope in prayers August 7, 2020
- Working together with love and prayer August 5, 2020
- German author says retired Pope Benedict is ‘extremely frail’ August 4, 2020
- U.S. bishops’ president joins migration chairman urging Trump administration to reinstate full DACA program July 30, 2020