Watch the ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Toups

You’re invited to the virtual celebration of the Episcopal ordination and installation of Bishop-elect David Toups as the sixth Bishop of Beaumont at 2 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020.

Watch a live-stream on the Diocese of Beaumont YouTube channel as well as on 12NewsNow.com. See the third icon at the top of the diocese’s website to link to YouTube.

You can also see the celebration on 12 News KJAC NBC through Spectrum Ch. 11, Dish/DirecTV Ch. 50 and Antenna Ch. 12.2.

Because of the pandemic, attendance at the celebration has been limited to a small number and by invitation only.