To the Faithful of the Diocese of Beaumont

Tomorrow, July 31, 2020, Bishop-elect David L. Toups will begin the eight-day retreat a priest makes before his Ordination to the Order of Bishop.

These days of silence, prayer and reflection on his call to teach, govern and sanctify the faithful committed to his pastoral care are wisely required by our faith tradition.* When Bishop-elect Toups joined me in our Cathedral Basilica, on June 9, to announce his appointment by Pope Francis as the sixth bishop of our local church, he asked for your prayer now and in the days ahead. Let us continue to remember him in our daily prayer, especially when praying the rosary, and in our gathering for the Eucharist whether in person or by live streaming due to the pandemic.

+Bishop Curtis J. Guillory

Apostolic Administrator – Diocese of Beaumont