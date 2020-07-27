Community of deep faith rejoices

A small number of people gathered July 26 to celebrate a momentous occasion, the rededication and blessing of the Holy Family Retreat Center in Beaumont.

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, celebrated the Mass in the newly completed chapel.

“Today we rejoice,” Bishop Guillory said. “It is a beautiful dedication ceremony for the altar and the buildings.”

During his homily, Bishop Guillory said that with the help and support of the community, construction at the center is now complete.

“Each of you had some special contribution, whether it was time, talent or treasure, to make this day possible,” Bishop Guillory said. “One of the many things I’ve learned about this community is that it’s a community of deep faith and resilience.”

“People not only come together but they help one another,” Bishop Guillory said. “In this community, I’ve found strength and inspiration. And I know Bishop-elect David Toups will find the same.”

All of the buildings, including the chapel building, were damaged when Hurricane Harvey brought more than 8 feet of floodwaters to the center in 2017. One of the redesigns in the reconstruction is the chapel. Previously the chapel could only seat 17 people. After the restoration, the chapel can now seat 100 people.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no date has been set to reopen the center for retreats and meetings but people can go and walk the grounds of the center.