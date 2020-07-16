Pope Francis Names Bishop Edward C. Malesic as Bishop of Cleveland

WASHINGTON – Pope Francis has named Bishop Edward C. Malesic of Greensburg as Bishop of Cleveland. The appointment was publicized in Washington, D.C. on July 16, 2020 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Malesic was born on August 14, 1960 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 1987. He was named bishop of Greensburg in 2015.

The Diocese of Cleveland has been a vacant see since January 2020. The diocese is comprised of 3,414 square miles in the State of Ohio and has a total population of 2,769,738 of which 663,919 are Catholic.