Statement from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston – Priest Retirement Residence COVID-19 Cases

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston issued the following statement this morning. Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza is a native of Beaumont.

“The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston operates the Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Priest Retirement Residence, which provides housing for 18 retired priests. Shortly after learning that a staff member of the food service contractor, as well as an independent caregiver, both tested positive for COVID-19, all of the priests living at the Retirement Residence and its employees and contractors were tested last week for the virus.

Regrettably, we learned late Saturday evening that four of the priest residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza and retired Auxiliary Bishop Vincent M. Rizzotto. Of the remaining 14 priests who were tested, 12 tested negative and two are still awaiting their results. None of the four testing positive have developed serious symptoms. All the priests have been directed to self-quarantine in their rooms for 14 days.

No other employees or contractors working in the residence have tested positive to date.

We ask that you please pray for all those impacted by COVID-19, and in particular for all of our priests.”