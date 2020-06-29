Beloved minister, educator passes away

A well-known minister and educator, who taught for many years in the Diocese of Beaumont, will be greatly missed.

Sister Angelina Kilbane, SHSp, passed away on June 14 at her home, the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate in San Antonio.

Hundreds of Southeast Texans were taught by Sister Angelina. Her first, and last, teaching assignment was at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School in Beaumont, where she served for more than 20 years. During her interim years, she taught at St. Peter Claver School in San Antonio, Holy Spirit School in Bellaire and St. Philip’s School in Dallas.

Sister Angelina was born in County Galway, Ireland, on July 4, 1943, and entered the congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate in 1953.

Sister Angelina dedicated her life in educating students with the gifts of wisdom, clarity and patience. She loved her congregation, serving as a General Councilor and the Coordinator of the Motherhouse.

Sister Angelina is survived by her sisters Martha, Angela and Sister Geneviene, PBVM, in Ireland; and brother Msgr. Seamus Kilbane in England, along with nieces, nephews and sisters in the community.

Donations can be made in Sister Angelina’s name to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate, 300 Yucca St., San Antonio, TX, 78203-2399.