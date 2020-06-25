Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School Principal Roger Bemis received a plaque from Superintendent of Schools Marcia Stevens in honor of his many years of service on June 25. Bemis will be retiring June 30 after serving 23 years at Kelly High.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- U.S. Bishops’ Chairman of Evangelization and Catechesis Welcomes New Directory for Catechesis June 25, 2020
- Honoring Kelly principal June 25, 2020
- God listens to everybody June 24, 2020
- Youth awards June 18, 2020
- USCCB President and Migration Committee Welcome Supreme Court Decision on DACA and Urge President to Uphold the Program June 18, 2020
- Onto the main building June 18, 2020
- President of U.S. Bishops’ Conference Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision on Legal Definition of “Sex” in Civil Rights Law June 15, 2020
- Conozcan a monseñor David L. Toups quien ha sido nombrado sexto obispo de Beaumont June 12, 2020