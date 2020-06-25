Honoring Kelly principal

FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School Principal Roger Bemis received a plaque from Superintendent of Schools Marcia Stevens in honor of his many years of service on June 25. Bemis will be retiring June 30 after serving 23 years at Kelly High.

