Youth awards

During the virtual Diocesan Youth Convention June 17, Youth Ministry staff recognized youth and adult leaders of the diocese who went above and beyond.

The recipients of the 2020 St. Timothy Outstanding Male and Female award are Cade Bartee from St. Joseph the Worker, Dayton, and Charis Strickland from Holy Trinity, Mont Belvieu, respectively. The St. Timothy award is the highest recognition for a diocese to give to a senior in high school. This award is given to someone who lives as a disciple of Christ and who demonstrates Gospel values through services to others.

Other nominees of the St. Timothy award are Anna Babin and Ethan Rice, St. Charles Borromeo in Nederland; Ta’Shina Williams, Noah Marchak and Grant Gaspard, St. Elizabeth in Port Neches; Miguel Leyva, St. Joseph the Worker, Dayton; and Colin Richings, St. Jude Thaddeus in Beaumont.

The 2020 Moore Scholarship recipients are Brooke Davidson, St. Mary in Fannett; Giovanni Oliveras, St. Joseph in Livingston; and Ethan Rice, St. Charles Borromeo. The scholarship is a gift of the Moore family to the youth of the diocese who want to further their education after high school.

The recipients of the Servant Heart award are Anna Babin, St. Charles Borromeo; Miguel Leyva, St. Joseph the Worker; Colin Richings, St. Jude Thaddeus; and Ta’Shina Williams, St. Elizabeth. The award recognizes youth for the way they live out their call to service.

The top bowlers of the 2020 Bowling for Birthright event are Minh Nguyen, Queen of Vietnam, Port Arthur; Caleb Snider, Kyler Kirkland and Gabbi Gristani, St. Jude Thaddeus; Kali Spurlock, Immaculate Conception, Liberty; and Ivy Le, St. Joseph, Beaumont.

The winners of the 2019-2020 Youth Dodgeball Tournament are St. Henry, Bridge City, Youth Group in first place and Immaculate Conception-St. Peter the Apostle, Groves, Youth Group in second place.

In addition to recognizing youth, several adults were recognized for their service to the youth of the diocese.

The late Deacon Anthony Goudeau was recognized during the virtual conference as the recipient of the 2020 Deacon of Youth award. Deacon Goudeau had a strong love for the Holy Eucharist and his family and was the very involved with the foundation of St. Pius X, Beaumont, Youth Ministry.

The 2019-2020 Padre of Youth award recipient is Father Polycarp Otieno, FMH, of St. Jude Thaddeus. The Padre of Youth award recognizes priests and deacons for their work with the youth and their support for the Youth Ministry.

The recipients of the For God and Youth Award are Chad and Jennifer Nevils, St. Jude Thaddeus, and Erica Cheshire, Our Lady of Victory in Sour Lake. The award recognizes adults who volunteer in Youth Ministry.

The Margaret Guarnere award is a special recognition for professional workers in the youth ministry. The award is named after Guarnere who was recognized as the First Lady of the Youth Ministry in the diocese. The recipients of the 2020 Guarnere award are Donya and Derek Parsley from St. Mary, Fannett, and St. Martin de Porres, Cheek.