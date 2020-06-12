On the road

It’s important for a shepherd to understand his flock. Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, travelled with Bishop-elect David Toups to a few locations within the diocese June 11.

The first stop was to see the construction at St. Mary in Cleveland.

“The construction of St. Mary’s new church-hall is coming along smoothly,” Bishop Guillory said in a tweet. “I was able to take Bishop-elect Toups to Cleveland see the work in progress.”

It was a full day for the two men with visits to Our Lady of Victory, Sour Lake; Queen of Vietnam, Port Arthur; St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland; Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont; Cristo Rey, Beaumont; and Our Mother of Mercy, Beaumont. While at Our Mother of Mercy, Bishop-elect Toups had a chance to visit Market to HOPE, a new project of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas which is housed on Our Mother of Mercy parish campus. At Market to HOPE, some very excited volunteers and staff had a chance to meet Bishop-elect Toups for the first time.

Bishop-elect Toups will be ordained as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont on August 21.