Being together again

As people across the diocese celebrated Pentecost May 31, some parishioners gathered to celebrate the Church’s birthday with their parish families.

This action came into fruition after Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, allowed parishes to resume public celebrations for the first time since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s so good to see some of you again,” Bishop Guillory said during Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica on May 31. “We are going through challenging times. We don’t know the end but the end will turn out better if we open our hearts to the Holy Spirit.”

Safety precautions were set in place at the churches. At each parish with public Mass, parishioners wore masks and sat six feet apart of one others. Only fifty percent capacity was allowed to come for Mass. In some parishes, ushers and members of the hospitality ministry checked for temperatures and offered hand sanitizer.