For justice

“It’s going to take all of our voices coming together. It’s our job as a community to check, re-check and inspect what we expect.” That was the appeal voiced by Beaumont NAACP President Michael Cooper at a rally held May 28 at MLK Park in Beaumont.

And a diverse group of about two hundred concerned Southeast Texans did come together at the rally in a show of unity and in solidarity.

The Beaumont NAACP chapter organized the rally at the MLK Park to emphasize the need for social justice. The rally was held in memory of George Floyd and all those whose deaths have been the result of injustice. Floyd was killed during an attempted arrest by four police officers in Minneapolis.

“We will continue to do our best to help you, ladies and gentlemen, and help the citizens of our great city,” said Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary who spoke at the rally. “Thank you all for caring and I’m proud of each and every one of you. As long as I’m chief, I’m going to do everything we can to make sure that you all are proud of us too.”